Overview of Dr. Jyothi Puram, MD

Dr. Jyothi Puram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Puram works at JYOTHI PURAM MD INC in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.