Dr. Jyothi Rangadhama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jyothi Rangadhama, MD
Dr. Jyothi Rangadhama, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They completed their residency with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Rangadhama works at
Dr. Rangadhama's Office Locations
1
Women's Physicians & Surgeons501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-2999
2
Manalapan510 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 536-5552
3
Womens Physicians & Surgeons245 Main St Ste A, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (732) 566-9466
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jyothi Rangadhama, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Kannada
- 1538463799
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rangadhama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangadhama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rangadhama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rangadhama works at
Dr. Rangadhama has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rangadhama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rangadhama speaks Kannada.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangadhama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangadhama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangadhama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangadhama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.