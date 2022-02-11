Overview of Dr. Jyothi Rao-Mahadevia, MD

Dr. Jyothi Rao-Mahadevia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Rao-Mahadevia works at Shakthi Health and Wellness Center in Elkridge, MD with other offices in Mount Airy, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.