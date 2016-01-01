Overview

Dr. Jyothsna Palla, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hazel Crest, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Palla works at Advocate Medical Group Hzl Crst in Hazel Crest, IL with other offices in South Holland, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.