Dr. Jyothsna Rayadurg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jyothsna Rayadurg, MD
Dr. Jyothsna Rayadurg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Buffalo Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital and Mora Hospital.
Dr. Rayadurg's Office Locations
Allina Medical Clinic2855 Campus Dr Ste 400, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 577-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Buffalo Hospital
- Cambridge Medical Center
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
- Mora Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She was very thorough and took a lot of time with me on both visits. She is also not overly aggressive with treatment plans which is appropriate for my situation (I am also a Dr). I am very happy I found her.
About Dr. Jyothsna Rayadurg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1881655975
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
