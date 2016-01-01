Dr. Jyoti Bakhru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyoti Bakhru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jyoti Bakhru, MD
Dr. Jyoti Bakhru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA.
Dr. Bakhru works at
Dr. Bakhru's Office Locations
Optum Care Medical Group3460 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 594-6599
Los Alamitos Office4281 Katella Ave Ste 220, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (714) 252-1135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jyoti Bakhru, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1003833948
Education & Certifications
- V A Long Beach Healthcare System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakhru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakhru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakhru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakhru works at
Dr. Bakhru speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakhru. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakhru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakhru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.