Dr. Jyoti Behl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jyoti Behl, MD
Dr. Jyoti Behl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Behl's Office Locations
C. Donald George MD & Associates7525 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I've had. She listens to you and makes sure you have your medication. She's great .I recently have had zero issues with waiting.
About Dr. Jyoti Behl, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1255386157
Education & Certifications
- JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Behl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behl has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behl speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Behl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behl.
