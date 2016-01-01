Dr. Jyoti Burruss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burruss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyoti Burruss, MD
Dr. Jyoti Burruss, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003821810
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Burruss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burruss accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burruss has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burruss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Burruss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burruss.
