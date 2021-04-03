Overview

Dr. Jyoti Gupta, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Heart.



Dr. Gupta works at Kids Heart Clinic in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.