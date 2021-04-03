See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Jyoti Gupta, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
26 years of experience

Dr. Jyoti Gupta, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Heart.

Dr. Gupta works at Kids Heart Clinic in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kids Heart Clinic
    5403 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539
    Kids Heart Clinic
    5017 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Mission Regional Medical Center
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Heart

Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Heart Murmur
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Apr 03, 2021
    Doctor is phenomenal, kind and caring.
    RAJEEV KUMAR MATHAVAN — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jyoti Gupta, MD

    Pediatric Cardiology
    26 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    1790963809
    Education & Certifications

    Emory Univ Med Sch
    Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital
    Rainbow Babies Chldns/Cwru
    Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University
    Dr. Jyoti Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

