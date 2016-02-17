Overview

Dr. Jyoti Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Physicians Pain Center in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.