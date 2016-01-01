Dr. Jyotika Tucker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyotika Tucker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jyotika Tucker, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Bristol, CT.
Dr. Tucker works at
Locations
1
Aspen Dental1128 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (855) 384-3765Monday6:30am - 11:00pmTuesday6:30am - 11:00pmWednesday6:30am - 11:00pmThursday6:30am - 11:00pmFriday6:30am - 11:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:30pm
2
Aspen Dental344 Russell St, Hadley, MA 01035 Directions (844) 230-2172
3
Aspen Dental1356 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01119 Directions (844) 225-9864
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jyotika Tucker, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
- 1780890681
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.