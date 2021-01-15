Overview

Dr. Jyotiranjan Pradhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Pradhan works at Heart & Vascular Care PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.