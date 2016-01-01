See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD

Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
4.5 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
4.9 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
4.8 (131)
View Profile

Dr. Gor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2787 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste A14, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 656-1836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Amniocentesis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Amniocentesis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • EmblemHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gor?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gor to family and friends

    Dr. Gor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD.

    About Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366544157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gor speaks Gujarati and Hindi.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jyotsna Gor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.