Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD

Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wylie, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College.

Dr. Kuppannagari works at Wylie Children's Medical Clinic, Health Services of North Texas, TX in Wylie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kuppannagari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health Services of North Texas Inc
    Health Services of North Texas Inc
303 S Highway 78 Ste 106, Wylie, TX 75098
(972) 801-9689

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2020
    I love Dr Joy my kids love her too. She takes her time to listen to our concerns. She is friendly and very patient. She educates on diet and nutrition and she compares the current weight and height to see if the children are progressing well. We love her
    About Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD

    Pediatrics
    21 years of experience
    English, Hindi and Telugu
    1821346263
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas A&M , Driscoll Children's Hospital
    • King George Hospital
    • University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jyotsna Kuppannagari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuppannagari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuppannagari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuppannagari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuppannagari works at Wylie Children's Medical Clinic, Health Services of North Texas, TX in Wylie, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kuppannagari’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppannagari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppannagari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuppannagari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuppannagari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

