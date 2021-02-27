Dr. Jyotsna Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyotsna Ravi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jyotsna Ravi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Digestive Health Clinic13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 209-7227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Digestive Health Clinic18715 N Reems Rd Ste 140, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 209-7227Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The best doctor visit I’ve had. The entire staff is friendly and Dr Ravi is very nice, knowledgeable and extremely thorough. I was very comfortable. And super clean office.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447291034
- Beth Israel Med Ct
- Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravi works at
Dr. Ravi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravi speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.
