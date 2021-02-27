Overview

Dr. Jyotsna Ravi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Ravi works at Digestive Health Clinic in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.