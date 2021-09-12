Dr. Jyotsna Sahni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyotsna Sahni, MD
Overview of Dr. Jyotsna Sahni, MD
Dr. Jyotsna Sahni, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Sahni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sahni's Office Locations
-
1
Swan Sleep Medicine4733 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 989-0497Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahni?
Engaged, professional and caring physician. Very responsive and courteous staff. I highly recommend Dr Sahni
About Dr. Jyotsna Sahni, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417160599
Education & Certifications
- Upmc-Shadyside Hospital
- Alleghany Genl Hosp
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Haverford College
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahni works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.