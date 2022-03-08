Dr. Jyotsna Talapaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talapaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyotsna Talapaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jyotsna Talapaneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Talapaneni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates301 Philip Blvd Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 881-1094
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1600 Medical Way Ste 270, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talapaneni?
Dr Talapaneni encompasses ALL the qualities you want in you in your doctor. Thanks to her and her staff for their care, empathy and attention to detail.
About Dr. Jyotsna Talapaneni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720116494
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talapaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talapaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talapaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talapaneni works at
Dr. Talapaneni has seen patients for Dysphagia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talapaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Talapaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talapaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talapaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talapaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.