Overview

Dr. Jyotsna Talapaneni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Talapaneni works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.