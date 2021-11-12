Dr. K Chevli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chevli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Chevli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. K Chevli, MD
Dr. K Chevli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Chevli works at
Dr. Chevli's Office Locations
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 844-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chevli?
If I could leave 100 stars I would. What a wonderful, compassionate Doctor. Have complete faith in him and his staff. He performed surgery on me and it was the best thing I could have done. He was great. Highly recommend him and his team.
About Dr. K Chevli, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1215934781
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chevli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chevli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chevli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chevli works at
Dr. Chevli has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chevli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chevli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chevli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chevli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chevli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.