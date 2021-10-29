Dr. K Dean Arnaoutakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnaoutakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Dean Arnaoutakis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital
USF Health Vascular Surgery2 Tampa General Cir Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0921Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Dean redid a badly placed stent in my abdomen. He spent extra time making sure his was perfect. Not only an extremely talented surgeon but a caring person as well.
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
