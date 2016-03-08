Overview of Dr. K Durairaj, MD

Dr. K Durairaj, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Durairaj works at Serra Community Medical Clinic in Sun Valley, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.