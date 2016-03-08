Dr. Durairaj has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. K Durairaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. K Durairaj, MD
Dr. K Durairaj, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Durairaj works at
Dr. Durairaj's Office Locations
Serra Community Medical Clinic9375 San Fernando Rd, Sun Valley, CA 91352 Directions (818) 504-4694
K. Kay Durairaj, M.D., AMC800 Fairmount Ave Ste 325, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I was very pleased with the liquid face lift I had. After a week the face looked perfect.and I got compliments from all my friends. They are all going to see Dr. Kay for their faces too. Dr. Kay was very caring and professional. I wholeheartedly recommend her for medical problems and face/cosmetic care as well. I also see her for my severe sinus problems and she has taken excellent care of me.
About Dr. K Durairaj, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1366488603
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Hosps & Med Ctrs
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
