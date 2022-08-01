Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lybarger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO
Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Lybarger works at
Dr. Lybarger's Office Locations
Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs10600 Quivira Rd Ste 130, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (816) 378-5407
Midwest Oncology Associates2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 546 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 339-9495
Midwest Oncology Associates - a part of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Centerpoint Medical Center3889 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5408
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very friendly and explained my options in detail!! My surgery was scheduled quickly and went home same day.
About Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wellspan Cancer Care, York Gynecologic Oncology, York, PA
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, Pontiac, MI
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lybarger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lybarger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lybarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lybarger works at
Dr. Lybarger has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lybarger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lybarger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lybarger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lybarger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lybarger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.