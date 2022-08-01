See All Oncologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO

Oncology
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO

Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Lybarger works at Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lybarger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 130, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5407
  2. 2
    Midwest Oncology Associates
    2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 546 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 339-9495
  3. 3
    Midwest Oncology Associates - a part of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Centerpoint Medical Center
    3889 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Very friendly and explained my options in detail!! My surgery was scheduled quickly and went home same day.
    Myrna Read — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013172022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wellspan Cancer Care, York Gynecologic Oncology, York, PA
    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, Pontiac, MI
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lybarger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lybarger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lybarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lybarger has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lybarger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lybarger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lybarger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lybarger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lybarger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

