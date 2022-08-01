Overview of Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO

Dr. K Shawn Lybarger, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Lybarger works at Midwest Oncology Associates, Gyn-Oncs in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.