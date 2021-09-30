Dr. K Singh Sahni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Singh Sahni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. K Singh Sahni, MD
Dr. K Singh Sahni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pahlavi University|Pahlavi University|Shiraz University|Shiraz University and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Sahni works at
Dr. Sahni's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates, PC1011 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5951
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahni?
Dr. Sahni and his staff are incredible! He diagnosed and treated my trigeminal and glossopharyngeal neuralgia right away. I had been struggling with facial and ear pain for several months. I had two gamma knife procedures performed and my pain is gone! This has made all the difference in my quality of life. I highly recommend Dr. Sahni and his staff. He takes the time to listen to you and will lay out your best option of treatment.
About Dr. K Singh Sahni, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Persian
- 1073583050
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia | VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|VCU-MCV|Vcu/medical College Of Virginia|VCU-MCV|Vcu/medical College Of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Pahlavi University|Pahlavi University|Shiraz University|Shiraz University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahni works at
Dr. Sahni has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Meningiomas and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahni speaks Hindi and Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.