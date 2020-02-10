See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. K Shelbourne, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. K Shelbourne, MD

Dr. K Shelbourne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.

Dr. Shelbourne works at Shelbourne Knee Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shelbourne's Office Locations

    Shelbourne Knee Center
    3630 Guion Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46222 (317) 924-8636
    Shelbourne Knee Center
    1500 N Ritter Ave Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46219 (317) 924-8636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Avascular Necrosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Gout
Knee Disorders
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pelvic Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2020
    Dr. Shelbourne and his staff are absolutely amazing. Best knee surgeon in the country. Couldn’t be more pleased!
    Michelle Flanigan — Feb 10, 2020
    About Dr. K Shelbourne, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1689783821
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
    • Ind University Hospital
    • IU Health Methodist
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Wabash College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. K Shelbourne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelbourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shelbourne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shelbourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shelbourne works at Shelbourne Knee Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Shelbourne’s profile.

    Dr. Shelbourne has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelbourne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelbourne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelbourne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelbourne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelbourne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

