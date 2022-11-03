Dr. K Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. K Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. K Thomas, MD
Dr. K Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
St. Thomas West Clinic4230 Harding Pike # 705, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-1547
-
2
St. Thomas West Clinic4230 Harding Pike # 705, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-1547
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
He’s nice he listens he did everything to help me
About Dr. K Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1619904596
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.