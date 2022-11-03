Overview of Dr. K Thomas, MD

Dr. K Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.