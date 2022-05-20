Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warnock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD
Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School - Houston, TX|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Texas Orthopedic Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Warnock works at
Dr. Warnock's Office Locations
Fondren Orthopedic Group, LLP18220 State Highway 249 Ste 330, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3765
Fondren Orthopedic Group18220 Tx-249 Ste 330, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 417-4787
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 805-3766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Warnock?
I think the man is a genius he is my guardian angel he found the cancer that was in my shoulder and told me about it and sent me to an oncologist of my choice we caught it in early stages where we defeated the cancer and I get to see my great grandson birth many thanks to this young man and I can’t praise him enough God bless you Dr. Warnock you’ll be in my prayers for the rest of my life
About Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215925680
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas Medical School - Houston, TX|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warnock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warnock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warnock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warnock works at
Dr. Warnock has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warnock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Warnock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warnock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warnock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warnock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.