Overview of Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD

Dr. Ka-Lok Tse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Tse works at Davita Eaton Canyon Dialysis in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acute Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.