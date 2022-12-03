Overview

Dr. Kabet Sterk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hudsonville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Sterk works at Georgetown Physicians in Hudsonville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.