Dr. Kaci Sims, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kaci Sims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Infirmary Surgical Specialists - Daphne27961 US Highway 98 Ste 12, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 943-1045Tuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Baldwin surgery1340 N MCKENZIE ST, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-1045Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Simms did emergency surgery on my mom and has been amazing with our entire family. We truly feel like she is an angel god sent to take care of her, we would trust her with our lives.
About Dr. Kaci Sims, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.