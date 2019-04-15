Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD
Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Francis34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
He is an excellent doctor, intelligent, understanding, gently dealing with the patient, answering all my questions and following my case with great care
About Dr. Kadapalakere Reddy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386958882
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.