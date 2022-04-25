Overview

Dr. Kade Carthel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Carthel works at Cardiology Center Of Amarillo in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.