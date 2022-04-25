Dr. Kade Carthel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carthel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kade Carthel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kade Carthel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Carthel works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center Of Amarillo6200 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-9764Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carthel?
Love that he actually gives you time to listen to how you feel. Explains everything to where an average person can understand. I always leave feeling that I have been heard and feeling like he truly cares about my health.
About Dr. Kade Carthel, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306164033
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- Scott & White Hosp/TX Texas A&M University
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carthel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carthel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carthel works at
Dr. Carthel has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carthel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Carthel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carthel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carthel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carthel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.