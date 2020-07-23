Dr. Kadir Mansur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kadir Mansur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kadir Mansur, MD
Dr. Kadir Mansur, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mansur works at
Dr. Mansur's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Kidney Clinics of Jacksonville9860 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 296-0670
-
2
Coastal Kidney Clinics of Jacksonville1560 Kingsley Ave Ste 3, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 296-0670
-
3
Coastal Kidney Clinics of Jacksonville14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 107, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 352-2466
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Excellent doctor. Was able to solve my husband’s problem .
About Dr. Kadir Mansur, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Tagalog and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Dr. Mansur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansur has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansur speaks Tagalog and Turkish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.