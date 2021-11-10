Dr. Kaditam Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaditam Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaditam Reddy, MD
Dr. Kaditam Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Dr. Kaditam V. Reddy, MD, Inc227 W Janss Rd Ste 350, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4765
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is very thorough with the subject and diagnosis of my back problem. He is very intelligent and treats his patients with compassion and takes time to discuss and explain. The staff is very friendly
About Dr. Kaditam Reddy, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1770584245
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Ataxia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.