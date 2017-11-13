Dr. Kahlil Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kahlil Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. Kahlil Andrews, MD
Dr. Kahlil Andrews, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
-
1
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 362-5118Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr Andrews Plastic Surgery1100 5th St Ste 210, Coralville, IA 52241 Directions (319) 362-5118
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
I had a consult with Dr. Andrews about the possibility of a neck lift. He thought at this point I would benefit from Thermi tight, followed by laser. I followed his advice and am beyond pleased with my outcome. We discussed the the possibility of a lift in several years. For now I’m pleased with my results. Should I decide to go the surgery route in the future I would return to Dr Andrews.
About Dr. Kahlil Andrews, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144427311
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University of California At Berkeley
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.