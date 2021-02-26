Overview

Dr. Kai Bickenbach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Bickenbach works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Laparotomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.