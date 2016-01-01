Overview

Dr. Kai Chen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.



Dr. Chen works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Ardmore in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.