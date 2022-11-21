Overview

Dr. Kai-Chun Sung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Sung works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.