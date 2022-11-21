Dr. Kai-Chun Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai-Chun Sung, MD
Overview
Dr. Kai-Chun Sung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology, Dobson1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 209, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sung is very knowledgeable and takes his time with patients. He is number one in my book.
About Dr. Kai-Chun Sung, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1366491441
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/Rhode Island Hospital
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- The University of Michigan
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
