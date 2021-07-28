Overview of Dr. Kai Fu, MD

Dr. Kai Fu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Fu works at Womens Care Florida Orlando Imaging Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.