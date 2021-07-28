Dr. Kai Fu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Fu, MD
Overview of Dr. Kai Fu, MD
Dr. Kai Fu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Oviedo Medical Center.
Baldwin Park OB/GYN3438 Lawton Rd, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 868-8485
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fu genuinely cares about his patients, and in a time when physicians are typically rushing to their next patient, he really takes the time to listen. I had a wonderful experience under Dr. Fu's supervision when delivering my son.
About Dr. Kai Fu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University Fl College Med
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fu speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
