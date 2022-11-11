Dr. Kai McGreevy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGreevy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai McGreevy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kai McGreevy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They completed their fellowship with JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Dr. McGreevy works at
Locations
McGreevy NeuroHealth559 W Twincourt Trl Unit 607, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 Directions (904) 230-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went here after multiple years with chronic migraines. He was the only neurologist to find a cause and a treatment that helped me live a normal life! I have recommended him plenty of times. Also, always quick appointments and never had to wait!
About Dr. Kai McGreevy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1922208610
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University of California, San Diego
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGreevy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGreevy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGreevy has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGreevy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. McGreevy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGreevy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGreevy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGreevy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.