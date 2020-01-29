Dr. Kai Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Miller, MD
Dr. Kai Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Dr. Miller is a wonderful surgeon and person, and we thank God for bringing him to Mayo. He successfully removed a seizure-causing DNET tumor from our 16-year-old daughter's left temporal lobe, with none of the post-op speech deficits we were bracing for. He arranged so many pre-op tests (involving invasive seizure monitoring in the PICU for a week) and other special arrangements to ensure successful & safe awake resection, finding a small window he could go through to get to the tumor, while not harming her speech or vision pathway. He is very kind & compassionate, explaining things very well. Our daughter and we knew we could trust his judgment and skill. She went back to school less than one month after her surgeries, and is recovering marvelously!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1356633440
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
