Dr. Kai Sun, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kai Sun, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3350 Executive Dr Ste 100, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4501
Regional Employee Assistance Program Inc.2142 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Shannon South3501 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4501
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 245-4501
Hospital Affiliations
- Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sun has great "bed side manner", is easy to talk with.
About Dr. Kai Sun, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
