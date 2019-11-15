Overview of Dr. Kai-Uwe Mazur, MD

Dr. Kai-Uwe Mazur, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mazur works at Santa Rosa Orthopaedics in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.