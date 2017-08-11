Overview of Dr. Kai Wu, MD

Dr. Kai Wu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Bryn Mawr Womens Health Assoc in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Newtown Square, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.