Overview

Dr. Kai Xia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Xia works at Christus Trinity Clinic Suite 550 in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.