Dr. Kaianne Conibear, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
DellagioDentist com8060 Via Dellagio Way Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 768-1287Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The staff is truly professional - well-trained, courteous, expert communicators. They take care of so many things to make the experience more pleasant such as having individual communication devices versus loud intercoms and constantly buzzing phones. Another example is when they brought me a blanket when I said I was cold! They explain everything clearly and make sure you are comfortable before moving on. I recommend them highly! My only suggestion: I wish the staff had name tags as I'd like to be more comfortable calling them by name.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1073774378
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
