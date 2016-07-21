See All Dermatologists in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Kaija Mauro, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kaija Mauro, DO is a Dermatologist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mauro works at Pariser Dermatology Specialists in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamsburg Office
    207 Bulifants Blvd Ste C, Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 564-8535
  2. 2
    Pariser Dermatology Specialists
    11842 Rock Landing Dr Ste 120, Newport News, VA 23606
(757) 595-8816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Acne
Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2016
    Dr. Mauro diagnosed my son with acne and promptly treated him with topical cream and antibiotics. After the required time on these medications, he was not responding to the treatment. She explained what acne was and how isotretinoin can safely help my son. She was thorough, kind, supportive and gave us all the information required to determine if isotretinoin was right for him. After his 5 month regimen, he was acne-free and has not had a single breakout since the treatment was done in 2011.
    Julie (parent of patient) in Williamsburg, VA — Jul 21, 2016
    About Dr. Kaija Mauro, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407050818
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaija Mauro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mauro has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

