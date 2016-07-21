Overview

Dr. Kaija Mauro, DO is a Dermatologist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mauro works at Pariser Dermatology Specialists in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.