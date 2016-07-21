Dr. Kaija Mauro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaija Mauro, DO
Dr. Kaija Mauro, DO is a Dermatologist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Williamsburg Office207 Bulifants Blvd Ste C, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 564-8535
Pariser Dermatology Specialists11842 Rock Landing Dr Ste 120, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 595-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Dr. Mauro diagnosed my son with acne and promptly treated him with topical cream and antibiotics. After the required time on these medications, he was not responding to the treatment. She explained what acne was and how isotretinoin can safely help my son. She was thorough, kind, supportive and gave us all the information required to determine if isotretinoin was right for him. After his 5 month regimen, he was acne-free and has not had a single breakout since the treatment was done in 2011.
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Mauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauro has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.