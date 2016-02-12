Dr. Kaikei Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaikei Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kaikei Cho, MD
Dr. Kaikei Cho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love the office ..the dr is wonderful, is always there to listen, the office is clean love the staff..especial Naomi the reception in the front ...I recommend his office to everyone .
About Dr. Kaikei Cho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1528142924
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Ctr/UCLA
- Kern Med Center
- Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho speaks Cantonese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.