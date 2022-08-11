Dr. Kailey Schlageter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlageter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kailey Schlageter, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kailey Schlageter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Anthem, AZ.
Dr. Schlageter works at
Locations
Dental Care of Anthem Crossroads39504 N Daisy Mountain Dr Ste 106, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (623) 264-7898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Disappointed at the high cost for proposed crowns.
About Dr. Kailey Schlageter, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlageter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlageter accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlageter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlageter.
