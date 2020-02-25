See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD

Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and NSMC Union Hospital.

Dr. Pau works at V3s Inc in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    V3s Inc
    4348 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 452-6759
  2. 2
    Kaiser Perm Mapunapuna Med Office Ppmp
    2828 Paa St, Honolulu, HI 96819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 243-6050
  3. 3
    Sports Medicine North
    1 Orthopedics Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 818-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • NSMC Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 25, 2020
He is very understanding and sincere about a patients treatment
— Feb 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD
About Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609040534
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Union Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Hawaii At Manoa
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

