Overview of Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD

Dr. Kaipo Pau, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and NSMC Union Hospital.



Dr. Pau works at V3s Inc in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

