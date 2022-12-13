Overview of Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM

Dr. Kairi Horsley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Horsley works at Horsely Foot & Ankle Surgeons in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.