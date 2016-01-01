See All Dermatologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Kaisa Vanderkooi, MD

Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kaisa Vanderkooi, MD is a Dermatologist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Vanderkooi works at Dermatology Southeast in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Warts and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Southeast
    425 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 387-1542

Shingles
Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Shingles
Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Shingles
Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Folliculitis
Hair Removal
Psoriasis
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Kaisa Vanderkooi, MD

    • Dermatology
    NPI Number
    • 1427269885
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida State University- Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaisa Vanderkooi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderkooi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanderkooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanderkooi works at Dermatology Southeast in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vanderkooi’s profile.

    Dr. Vanderkooi has seen patients for Shingles, Warts and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderkooi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vanderkooi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderkooi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderkooi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderkooi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

